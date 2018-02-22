Abandoned building burns in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg firefighters battled a structure fire overnight at an abandoned building, and they are still on the scene Thursday morning.



According to Hattiesburg Fire Chief Stephen Mooney, firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 900 Broadway Drive.

An abandoned structure burns at the 900 block intersection of Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg. No injuries reported by HFD per Chief Stephen Mooney. pic.twitter.com/aVrJZQZgYb — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) February 22, 2018



"It was a dilapidated, run down building that had homeless people that frequented the location," said Mooney. "At this time, we have no suspicion of arson, but the investigation part is just getting started."



Mooney said when first responders arrived on scene, the structure was fully-involved.



"The building was in a free burning state that immediately put us in a defensive mode," said Mooney. "We protected it from spreading to the hotel and were helped by Hattiesburg police with evacuating hotel rooms as a precaution."



Mooney added that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will assist in the investigation. He said no injuries were reported in the fire.

