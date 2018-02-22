Sumrall High School to boost police presence after social media threat

An increased police presence will be posted at Sumrall High School Thursday morning due to a social media post posing a threat.

According to the school, the social media post referenced 'SHS' as a potential site for an act of violence.

The school says the post may not be referencing Sumrall High School,however they feel it is important to treat any and all situations as serious that may involve one of their schools.

Continued investigations point the post originating from another state, however, the Lamar County School says safety and security for students is always a priority for all schools in the district.