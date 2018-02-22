Sumrall High School to boost police presence after social media threat

Volunteer fire and rescue units in Jones County battled a house fire that occurred overnight Wednesday.More >>
A 15-year-old student at Stone Middle School will be charged with cyberstalking in connection with a threat on social media. And the district attorney is considering whether to charge him as an adult.More >>
Hattiesburg firefighters battled a structure fire overnight at an abandoned building, and they are still on the scene Thursday morning.More >>
An increased police presence will be posted at Sumrall High School Thursday after a social media post posing a threat.More >>
