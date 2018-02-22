TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor Trailer roll over on US 49, use caution

A tractor tractor trailer carrying live chickens traveling on US 49 before Jaynesville Road flipped over causing traffic delays in Covington County.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on 49 north in Mt Olive in #CovingtonCounty. One lane blocked by overturned truck. LIVE CHICKENS ON ROADWAY. Use extreme caution. #DriveSmartMS #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 22, 2018

Traffic in the northbound lane is delayed at this time. Law enforcement is currently on the scene directing traffic.

Officials urge drivers to use caution when traveling this direction.