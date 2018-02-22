TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor Trailer roll over on US 49, use caution - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A tractor tractor trailer carrying live chickens traveling on US 49 before Jaynesville Road flipped over causing traffic delays in Covington County.

Traffic in the northbound lane is delayed at this time. Law enforcement is currently on the scene directing traffic.

Officials urge drivers to use caution when traveling this direction.

