Hattiesburg pastor reacts to passing of Billy Graham

A Hub City minister is reacting to the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely-heard Christian evangelist in history. He died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at the age of 99. Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church said Graham was a humble man of integrity who would be missed. "Billy Graham is who all of us wanted to be like," said Clark, who once saw Graham in person while he was a seminary student in Dallas ...More >>
A new documentary about Hattiesburg civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard premiered at the Lake Terrance Convention Center Wednesday night. "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story" documents Kennard's attempts at enrolling at the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1950's when it was a segregated Mississippi Southern College. He was turned down several times and ultimately was sent to prison on trumped up charges. He died of cancer after be...More >>
The City of Laurel undergoing a $5 million water and sewer project. WDAM looked at what's happening. Mayor Johnny Magee said, "The problem is Laurel is over 100 years old and the water and sewer lines are about the same age." Caving in and sprouting leaks, Mayor Johnny Magee said it's time for an infrastructure revamp in the city. Magee said, "We are going to redo the water and sewer lines all the way from the flagpole on Central Avenue about two and a half mil...More >>
