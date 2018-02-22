Hattiesburg pastor reacts to passing of Billy Graham

A Hub City minister is reacting to the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely-heard Christian evangelist in history.

He died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at the age of 99.

Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church said Graham was a humble man of integrity who will be missed.

"Billy Graham is who all of us wanted to be like," said Clark, who once saw Graham in person while he was a seminary student in Dallas in 1985. "Billy Graham was the person who we all looked up to. I think his legacy will live on in all of our churches that are mission-minded."

Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.