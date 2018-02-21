New film documents life of civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

New film documents life of civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
A new documentary about Clyde Kennard called, "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story," premiered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday night. Photo credit WDAM. A new documentary about Clyde Kennard called, "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story," premiered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday night. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A new documentary about Hattiesburg civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard premiered at the Lake Terrance Convention Center Wednesday night.  

"Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story" documents Kennard's attempts at enrolling at the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1950's when it was a segregated Mississippi Southern College.

He was turned down several times and ultimately was sent to prison on trumped up charges. 

He died of cancer after being paroled. 

The film was sponsored by the Freedom50 Research Group at USM. 

"It's important that we know his story, because oftentimes in the civil rights movement, we only remember or know of the major events, when there are so many things locally that are happening that helped to make those major events possible," said Sherita Johnson, director of the Center for Black Studies at Southern Miss and organizer of the Freedom50 Research Group.

"A lot of research went into this, a lot of different hands were involved in this and we hope and pray that we put together something very beautiful that we get to share with future generations," said Bobby D. Steele, Jr., co-producer of the film.  

The documentary grew out of a two-year research project studying racial progress at Southern Miss over the last five decades. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

    
       

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg pastor reacts to passing of Billy Graham

    Hattiesburg pastor reacts to passing of Billy Graham

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:03 AM EST2018-02-22 05:03:54 GMT
    Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church. Photo credit WDAM.Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church. Photo credit WDAM.

    A Hub City minister is reacting to the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely-heard Christian evangelist in history.   He died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at the age of 99.  Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church said Graham was a humble man of integrity who would be missed. "Billy Graham is who all of us wanted to be like," said Clark, who once saw Graham in person while he was a seminary student in Dallas ...

    More >>

    A Hub City minister is reacting to the death of the Rev. Billy Graham, the most widely-heard Christian evangelist in history.   He died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at the age of 99.  Pastor Jeff Clark of Hattiesburg's Venture Church said Graham was a humble man of integrity who would be missed. "Billy Graham is who all of us wanted to be like," said Clark, who once saw Graham in person while he was a seminary student in Dallas ...

    More >>

  • New film documents life of civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard

    New film documents life of civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-02-22 04:45:47 GMT
    A new documentary about Clyde Kennard called, "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story," premiered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday night. Photo credit WDAM.A new documentary about Clyde Kennard called, "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story," premiered at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Wednesday night. Photo credit WDAM.

    A new documentary about Hattiesburg civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard premiered at the Lake Terrance Convention Center Wednesday night.   "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story" documents Kennard's attempts at enrolling at the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1950's when it was a segregated Mississippi Southern College. He was turned down several times and ultimately was sent to prison on trumped up charges.  He died of cancer after be...

    More >>

    A new documentary about Hattiesburg civil rights pioneer Clyde Kennard premiered at the Lake Terrance Convention Center Wednesday night.   "Measure of Progress: The Clyde Kennard Story" documents Kennard's attempts at enrolling at the University of Southern Mississippi in the 1950's when it was a segregated Mississippi Southern College. He was turned down several times and ultimately was sent to prison on trumped up charges.  He died of cancer after be...

    More >>

  • Laurel to undergo $5 million water and sewer project

    Laurel to undergo $5 million water and sewer project

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 10:12 PM EST2018-02-22 03:12:32 GMT
    The City of Laurel is planning a $5 million water and sewer project to improve aging infrastructure. (Photo source: WDAM)The City of Laurel is planning a $5 million water and sewer project to improve aging infrastructure. (Photo source: WDAM)

    The City of Laurel undergoing a $5 million water and sewer project. WDAM looked at what's happening. Mayor Johnny Magee said, "The problem is Laurel is over 100 years old and the water and sewer lines are about the same age." Caving in and sprouting leaks, Mayor Johnny Magee said it's time for an infrastructure revamp in the city.  Magee said, "We are going to redo the water and sewer lines all the way from the flagpole on Central Avenue about two and a half mil...

    More >>

    The City of Laurel undergoing a $5 million water and sewer project. WDAM looked at what's happening. Mayor Johnny Magee said, "The problem is Laurel is over 100 years old and the water and sewer lines are about the same age." Caving in and sprouting leaks, Mayor Johnny Magee said it's time for an infrastructure revamp in the city.  Magee said, "We are going to redo the water and sewer lines all the way from the flagpole on Central Avenue about two and a half mil...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly