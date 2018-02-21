Hattiesburg man reported missing in New Orleans found safe

New Orleans police said Johnny Gatlin came into NOPD Police station with his missing flyer in hand and in good health. (Photo source: NOPD)

A Hattiesburg man reported missing after visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras has been found safe.

New Orleans police said Johnny Gatlin, 57, came into NOPD Police station with his missing flyer in hand and in good health.

His family picked him up in New Orleans.

