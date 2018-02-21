Laurel to undergo $5 million water and sewer project

Caving in and sprouting leaks, Mayor Johnny Magee said it's time for an infrastructure revamp in the city. (Photo source: WDAM)

"The problem is Laurel is over 100 years old and the water and sewer lines are about the same age," Mayor Johnny Magee said.

With lines caving in and sprouting leaks, Mayor Johnny Magee said it's time for an infrastructure revamp in the city.

"We are going to redo the water and sewer lines all the way from the flagpole on Central Avenue about two and a half miles out to the city limits," Magee said.

Projected to start soon, you will be able to see the $5.2 million project taking shape along 5th Avenue. Magee said the bids were recently awarded to a Gulf Coast company.

"We're going to replace all the sewer lines, all the water lines," Magee said. "Plus, we are going to do about half that distance on 13th Avenue, which is over by the hospital. It's going to run from the hospital up the high school."

This is the start to a bigger project as the city continues working to reconstruct from the ground up.

"Then after that, we are going to pave the street, and paving 5th Avenue is going to cost around $1 million," Magee said. "But, everybody will be happy when it's over because it will be a nice smooth street."

The initial overhaul of the water and sewer project will take about 18 months to complete.

"We want the citizens to realize we are working towards it, and we are using your money wisely and you will be happy about it when it's all over," Magee added.

