Lamar Co. Sheriff's Department upgrades gloves for safety concerns

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said his department has purchased a new type of gloves for his officers to wear to protect against dangers like fentanyl. (Photo source: WDAM)
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

With law enforcement's growing concern over the dangers of fentanyl, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is taking precautions.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said his department has purchased a new type of gloves for his officers to wear.

“We received an intelligence bulletin from the department of health a couple months ago that the normal latex gloves that we use for searching vehicles, searching individuals, probably would not be a good barrier for a lot of stuff out there including fentanyl,” said Rigel.

Rigel said the new purchase has a lot to do with the dangers of fentanyl and other substances that are harmful to officers.

“You know it can be absorbed through the skin and it can be absorbed through latex gloves, so that’s why we went to the Nitrale gloves." said Rigel. "They’re heavier duty, they have a longer cuff, they go farther up the arm."

He added that the new gloves will also prove helpful on traffic stops and have even been put into use in the jail.

“That’s what they use when they pat down a suspect or suspected anything could either harm them and it’s just an added thing of protection,” said Rigel. “We’ve also issued them to all the correctional officers in the jail, because they actually pat down everybody coming in the jail and a lot of times they have drugs on them when they come into the jail, which is a felony if you try to bring any illegal drugs into the correctional facility.”

He said the cost is a little more expensive than the regular gloves, but ranges from a few dollars per box.

“They’re a little bit more expensive than the old gloves, the latex gloves, but you know, it’s worth it to protect the officers,” said Rigel. “I mean the worlds changing, you got to change along with it, so that’s just one little bitty thing that we’re putting in our arsenal to help protect the officers.”

