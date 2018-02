The City of Hattiesburg will provide tree seedlings for free tomorrow between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Town Square Park.

According to officials, the giveaway will include various black gum, white oak, shellbark hickory and shortleaf pine seeds for pick-up. The seeds were donated by the Professional Arborist Association of Mississippi in honor of Arbor Day.

The free seeds are on a first-come, first-served basis.