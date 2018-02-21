Senate Republicans support school funding set in House bill

The next version of a bill to change Mississippi's education funding formula won't immediately increase proposed funding levels for schools, but might adjust funding upward sooner than the seven years the House proposes.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison discussed possible Senate changes to House Bill 957 Wednesday, after his committee discussed the House-passed bill.

Tollison, an Oxford Republican, says his committee is likely to vote on changes next week, before a Tuesday deadline.

The new formula would replace the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program. The bill envisions increasing funding by $107 million over seven years.

But even then, it would spend $157 million less than the current formula legally mandates next year.

Opponents say Republican proposals leave schools worse off and that the public hasn't been sufficiently consulted.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)