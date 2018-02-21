Carey ‘steals’ 13-6 victory over Vermont St. Joe’s

William Carey University banged out 13 hits and swiped 12 bases Tuesday to overwhelm visiting College of St. Joseph’s of Vermont 13-6 at Milton Wheeler Field.

The sixth-ranked Crusaders (9-2) erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, tacked on two more runs in the second and three more in the third. Carey led 10-2 after four innings.

First baseman David Pimental doubled twice and drove in two runs, while second baseman Marcus Buckley had two hits, stole three bases, scored a run and drove one in.

Center fielder Christian Smith collected a hit and three walks, stole four bases and scored twice. Designated hitter Lucas Scott tripled and drove in one run, reached base two other times, stole three bases and scored three runs.

Left fielder Spencer Crayten had a double and single and shortstop Caleb Ledet scored twice.

Starting pitcher Gabriel Rosario picked up his first career win as a Crusader, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits. He issued seven of the 11 walks issued by Crusaders’ pitching and struck out three.

St. Joseph’s finished with six runs on eight hits, but committed five errors.

Carey is scheduled to host Jarvis Christian College for four games this weekend. The teams are scheduled to play two games Friday beginning at 3 p.m. and then wrap up with two more games Saturday.

