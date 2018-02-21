William Carey discusses emergency policy

If something were to happen on campus, Hummel is confident that the university can respond in a timely manner. (Photo source: WDAM)

William Carey University is speaking about their emergency policy after the recent school shooting in Florida and the many threats against high schools across the country.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," said Executive Vice-President and Provost Scott Hummel. "A part of that is that we have security on campus. We also monitor students when they come on campus. So, at night ID's are checked and we're able to monitor that.”

If something were to happen on campus, Hummel is confident that the university can respond in a timely manner.

"We have the mechanisms to be able to get the word out very quickly through Sader Alert," Hummel said. "We even have panic buttons located in certain positions on campus. They'll be able to hit that and it will send out an automated message."

The university wants to be proactive. Hummel said it's important to prevent an incident before it happens.

"If we can prevent something from happening, that's far better than responding," Hummel said. "Even if we respond quickly and well, we would much rather try to prevent this."

The school has their own security force, and they trust the law enforcement in the Pine Belt.

"We have a security force that is here, they're here 24 hours a day," Hummel said. "So, we have a very good relationship with our security. It's actually the same security company that provides security out at Camp Shelby. We have a very good relationship with the Hattiesburg Police Department, and Hattiesburg Fire. So, it's important to have those relationships in case we need a quick response."

The university plans to hold active-shooter training drills next week.

