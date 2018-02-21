Teen sought in connection to Perry County burglaries

Clifton “CJ” Lee Walton, 17, has multiple warrants for his arrest and has been certified as an adult by the Perry County Court system. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff'd Office)

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to multiple burglaries.

Clifton “CJ” Lee Walton, 17, has multiple warrants for his arrest and has been certified as an adult by the Perry County Court system, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles,.

“Walton is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries that have occurred over the last two weeks in our county,” Nobles said. “If anyone has any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.”

The number is 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867.

If your information leads to an arrest you could receive a reward up to $1,000.

“Remember we want your information not your name,” said Nobles.

