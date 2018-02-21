Southern Miss baseball cancels 3-game road trip - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss baseball cancels 3-game road trip

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team’s nine-game road swing just got three games shorter.

The Golden Eagles announced Wednesday afternoon that plans to play in a round-robin invitational tournament this week at Stephen F. Austin University had been cancelled because of expected inclement weather in the Nacogdoches, Texas, area.

USM (3-1) was scheduled to play South Dakota State University on Friday, University of Texas-Arlington on Saturday and Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

The tournament had been a replacement for a three-game home series originally scheduled with Stony Brook University was scratched because of Mississippi’s “religious freedom law.” A New York-state government ban on “non-essential state travel” to state’s with similar laws.

The release announcing the weekend cancellation said USM was seeking additional games to replace those lost.

