Commissioner of higher education announces retirement

After nearly three years as commissioner of higher education, Glen Boyce has announced his retirement. He is expected to retire at the end of the current fiscal year.

“It has been a blessing to spend my life as an educator and looking back on it, I would not have traded my chosen field for any other,” said Boyce in a news release. “The experience of working with and beside wonderful people to help students fulfill their dreams through education has given me an extremely rewarding career. After 37 years, it is finally time to pursue the dreams my wife and I put on hold while building careers and raising a family.”

Before his role as commissioner of higher education, Boyce served as the commissioner of academic affairs for the Institutions of Higher Learning after being the president of Holmes Community College for over nine years. Boyce received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Mississippi, a master’s degree in education administration from Mississippi College and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi.

In his role as commissioner of higher education, Boyce provided leadership for the state’s university system that encompasses four research and four regional universities, one academic health science center and an executive office. The universities offer a total of 891 degree programs across two land-grant universities, three historically-black institutions, a law center, a School of Veterinary Medicine and 320 institutes and centers.

“I have had the pleasure of serving with an amazing group of IHL Trustees,” said Dr. Boyce. “I will always cherish the relationships we shared. They serve the state with such a selfless attitude and give of their time endlessly to help students succeed. They are all in on their commitment to moving the state forward and I appreciate their steadfast support for me and their unwavering dedication to the system.”

Serving more than 95, 000 students with about 28, 000 faculty and staff, the university system operates on a budget of $4.5 billion. According to a news release, the university system received $420. 7 million in external research funding last year, which helped support 2,407 projects.

“Dr. Boyce has provided tremendous leadership for the university system,” said Trustee Smith, president of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning in a news release. “He understands the needs of our students and our state and has worked tirelessly to ensure that the university system addresses both in our rapidly-changing world.”

As commissioner of higher education, Boyce has set records in the areas of enrollment and degrees awarded. Under his leadership, he established a statewide program to increase the number of degree holders in Mississippi.

“Dr. Glenn Boyce has been a transformational leader in his role as Mississippi’s Higher Education Commissioner,” said Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University. “During my tenure at Mississippi State University, I have come to deeply respect Dr. Boyce and appreciate his passion and commitment to the cause of advancing higher education in Mississippi. I wish him every success and happiness as he enters the next phase of his life and work.”

His last day as commissioner of higher educations is set for June 30, 2018. The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning are expected to discuss the next steps in the search for the new commissioner of higher education, soon.

