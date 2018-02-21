2 charged with burglary in Lamar County

Rashaun Cowans, 19, of Prentiss, was arrested by Lamar County deputies and Hattiesburg police Monday morning. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

A pair of men are behind bars and facing burglary charges in connection to a Lamar County crime.

Romeo Micnnis, 18, of Monticello, and Rashaun Cowans, 19, of Prentiss, were arrested by Lamar County deputies and Hattiesburg police Monday morning.

“We got a call of a residential burglary on Monday morning on Sis Circle,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “The caller said they saw two black males loading items from a house into a blue car.”

Rigel said the caller followed them when they left the house and stayed on the line with Lamar County dispatch and they notified Hattiesburg Police.

“The caller eventually lost them, and Hattiesburg Police were able to intercept that car and it was a joint effort between them and our deputies, and they were caught on North 41st Street,” said Rigel.

Rigel said deputies recovered four watches and two flat screen televisions that were taken in the burglary. He added that there were other items in the car that investigators are trying to determine where it came from.

Both suspects were transported to the Lamar County Jail and booked, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Rigel.

