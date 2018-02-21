1 jailed for auto theft in Lamar County

Kendarius Fortenberry, 21, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto and a parole violation. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

A Lumberton man is behind bars facing a grand larceny auto charge after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle in Lamar County.

Kendarius Fortenberry, 21, was charged with one count of grand larceny auto and a parole violation.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, a 2014 Kia Forte was stolen on McKenzie Circle on Feb. 19.

“The victim went out to leave for work and her car was gone,” said Rigel. “We recovered the vehicle on Feb. 20 on Azalea Drive, and there were three firearms inside the vehicle as well.”

Rigel said Fortenberry was arrested and charged in the crime, and the investigation is still ongoing.

