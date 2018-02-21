HPD arrests two juveniles after car chase

The suspects fled before leaving the roadway and striking the front steps of a house, a small tree and hitting a pick up truck in a neighbor's driveway. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police arrested two juveniles after a car chase Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Hattiesburg officers noticed two male suspects in a van being suspicious and tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6th Street and Adeline, according to HPD. The suspects fled before leaving the roadway and striking the front steps of a house, a small tree and hitting a pick up truck in a neighbor's driveway, ending the chase at 21st Avenue and Adeline.

“The vehicle was indeed stolen," said HPD LT. Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

Police said the suspects are in custody with charges ranging from felony eluding to receiving stolen property, while one of the suspects is being charged with grand larceny auto that occurred at an unrelated time.

“During that time of morning there are kids that catch the bus at this area and kids that are walking to school because we are in close proximity to an elementary school nearby,” Myers-Mitchell said. “We’re just thankful that because of the officers due diligence in observing this area, everybody was safe and there were no injuries in this incident.”

The van was reported stolen out of Hattiesburg.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

