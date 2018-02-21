List of safest school districts in Mississippi released - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

List of safest school districts in Mississippi released

A ranking and review site has released its list of safest school districts in Mississippi for 2018 and several Pine Belt schools made the list. 

Niche.com released its rankings based on student and parent ratings of health and safety, area crime rates for expulsion, suspension and school related arrests. 

The Petal School District was ranked at No. 2, the Lamar County School District at No. 10, the Laurel School District at No. 15, the Columbia School District at No. 19 and Jefferson Davis County School District at No. 22. 

  1. Itawamba County School District
  2. Petal School District
  3. Western Line School District
  4. Pass Christian School District
  5. Madison County School District
  6. Oxford School District
  7. Biloxi School District
  8. Lincoln County School District
  9. Clinton Public School District
  10. Lamar County School District
  11. Pascaguola School District
  12. Tishomingo County School District
  13. Pearl Public School District
  14. Starkville School District
  15. Laurel School District
  16. Baldwyn School District
  17. Union County School District
  18. Ocean Springs School District
  19. Columbia School District 
  20. Jackson County School District
  21. Coahoma County School District
  22. Jefferson Davis County School District
  23. Water Valley School District
  24. Wayne County School District
  25. New Alabany Public School District

You can view the full list at niche.com.

