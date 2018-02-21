List of safest school districts in Mississippi released

Niche.com released its rankings based on student and parent ratings of health and safety, area crime rates for expulsion, suspension and school related arrests. (Photo source: RNN archive)

A ranking and review site has released its list of safest school districts in Mississippi for 2018 and several Pine Belt schools made the list.

Niche.com released its rankings based on student and parent ratings of health and safety, area crime rates for expulsion, suspension and school related arrests.

The Petal School District was ranked at No. 2, the Lamar County School District at No. 10, the Laurel School District at No. 15, the Columbia School District at No. 19 and Jefferson Davis County School District at No. 22.

Itawamba County School District Petal School District Western Line School District Pass Christian School District Madison County School District Oxford School District Biloxi School District Lincoln County School District Clinton Public School District Lamar County School District Pascaguola School District Tishomingo County School District Pearl Public School District Starkville School District Laurel School District Baldwyn School District Union County School District Ocean Springs School District Columbia School District Jackson County School District Coahoma County School District Jefferson Davis County School District Water Valley School District Wayne County School District New Alabany Public School District

You can view the full list at niche.com.

