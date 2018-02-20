First female American Legion national commander visits Hattiesbu - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

First female American Legion national commander visits Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Denise Rohan became the American Legion's first female national commander in August, 2017. Photo credit WDAM. Denise Rohan became the American Legion's first female national commander in August, 2017. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The first woman to lead the American Legion visited Hattiesburg Tuesday night. 

Denise Rohan met veterans and attended a dinner at the American Legion Post 24.

She became the organization's first female national commander in August of 2017. 

Next week, she'll speak to congressional leaders in Washington. 

"I get to testify next Wednesday, in front of a joint session of the Veterans Affairs Committee and talk to them about what we need and what we do for the community and what we want to make sure that our veterans are taken care of," said Rohan. 

Rohan served in the U.S. Army in the mid-1970's. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.  


    

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-21 04:08:44 GMT
    The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

  • Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-02-21 03:58:44 GMT
    Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

  • WDAM has learned the Lumberton Police Chief suddenly resigned

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-21 03:54:49 GMT
    Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly