First female American Legion national commander visits Hattiesburg

Denise Rohan became the American Legion's first female national commander in August, 2017. Photo credit WDAM.

The first woman to lead the American Legion visited Hattiesburg Tuesday night.

Denise Rohan met veterans and attended a dinner at the American Legion Post 24.

She became the organization's first female national commander in August of 2017.

Next week, she'll speak to congressional leaders in Washington.

"I get to testify next Wednesday, in front of a joint session of the Veterans Affairs Committee and talk to them about what we need and what we do for the community and what we want to make sure that our veterans are taken care of," said Rohan.

Rohan served in the U.S. Army in the mid-1970's.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.



