One person injured in five-car crash in Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Hattiesburg Police work an accident involving five vehicles on Highway 49 near the USM campus Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM. Hattiesburg Police work an accident involving five vehicles on Highway 49 near the USM campus Tuesday night. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving five vehicles in Hattiesburg Tuesday night. 

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 49, just north of the Hardy Street intersection. 

Hattiesburg Police officials said one of the vehicles involved was an 18-wheeler. 

