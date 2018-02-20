Hattiesburg water outage after cut line

The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.More >>
Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged.More >>
WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.More >>
The first woman to lead the American Legion visited Hattiesburg Tuesday night.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving five vehicles in Hattiesburg Tuesday night. The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m., in the southbound lane of Highway 49, just north of the Hardy Street intersection. Hattiesburg Police officials said one of the vehicles involved was an 18-wheeler. Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.More >>
