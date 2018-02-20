Hattiesburg water outage after cut line

Some Hattiesburg residents are without water after a water line was cut Tuesday evening. (Photo source: WDAM)

Some Hattiesburg residents are without water after a water line was cut Tuesday evening.

The City of Hattiesburg posted the notice on Facebook for residents at the intersection of Elks Lake Road and US Highway 49. Crews are on the scene and estimate that the problem will be resolved by 10 p.m.

Exxon and residents along Elks Lake Road will not have water service until repaired.

