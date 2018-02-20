Hattiesburg water outage after cut line - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg water outage after cut line

Some Hattiesburg residents are without water after a water line was cut Tuesday evening. (Photo source: WDAM) Some Hattiesburg residents are without water after a water line was cut Tuesday evening. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Some Hattiesburg residents are without water after a water line was cut Tuesday evening. 

The City of Hattiesburg posted the notice on Facebook for residents at the intersection of Elks Lake Road and US Highway 49. Crews are on the scene and estimate that the problem will be resolved by 10 p.m.

Exxon and residents along Elks Lake Road will not have water service until repaired. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-21 04:08:44 GMT
    The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

  • Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-02-21 03:58:44 GMT
    Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

  • WDAM has learned the Lumberton Police Chief suddenly resigned

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-21 03:54:49 GMT
    Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly