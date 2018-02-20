Hattiesburg pastor speaks at PRCC Black History Program - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg pastor speaks at PRCC Black History Program

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Pastor Tony Reimonenq, Jr. speaks to students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at PRCC in Hattiesburg Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM. Pastor Tony Reimonenq, Jr. speaks to students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at PRCC in Hattiesburg Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The speaker at a Black History Month event in Hattiesburg Tuesday talked about the importance of faith. 

Tony Reimonenq, Jr. is the executive pastor of West Point Baptist Church. 

He addressed students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College.

It was organized by the college's History & Humanities Club. 

"The principle that the people before us exuded was faithfulness in spite of, putting one foot in front of the other, in spite of the conditions, in spite of circumstances, no excuse-type living," said Reimonenq. 

"Having programs like this is just another way to get people involved, another way to get people to know each other," said Sarah-Ashlynn Barber, president of the PRCC History & Humanities Club. 

It was the 12th year for the program. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.         


    

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Hattiesburg contracts company to help promote within fire department

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 11:08 PM EST2018-02-21 04:08:44 GMT
    The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.The City of Hattiesburg will have the help of Texas-based company for promotional testing. Source: WDAM.

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

    The City of Hattiesburg will now turn to a Texas company to help promote individuals within the fire department.

    More >>

  • Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Charges filed against Petal student who made social media threats

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-02-21 03:58:44 GMT
    Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)Student responsible for threat charged. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

    Petal schools have found the middle school student responsible for making dangerous threats on social media to harm students. That student has been charged. 

    More >>

  • WDAM has learned the Lumberton Police Chief suddenly resigned

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Lumberton police chief resigns

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-21 03:54:49 GMT
    Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>

    WDAM has learned Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has suddenly resigned. Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017. According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly