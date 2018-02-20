Hattiesburg pastor speaks at PRCC Black History Program

Pastor Tony Reimonenq, Jr. speaks to students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at PRCC in Hattiesburg Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

The speaker at a Black History Month event in Hattiesburg Tuesday talked about the importance of faith.

Tony Reimonenq, Jr. is the executive pastor of West Point Baptist Church.

He addressed students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College.

It was organized by the college's History & Humanities Club.

"The principle that the people before us exuded was faithfulness in spite of, putting one foot in front of the other, in spite of the conditions, in spite of circumstances, no excuse-type living," said Reimonenq.

"Having programs like this is just another way to get people involved, another way to get people to know each other," said Sarah-Ashlynn Barber, president of the PRCC History & Humanities Club.

It was the 12th year for the program.

