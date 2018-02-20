Ellisville man charged with murder of wife

An Ellisville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife.

Jones County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Whitney Glynn Kitchens, 42, on Tuesday after responding to a shots fired complaint on Oak Bowery Road in Ellisville, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department press release.

Deputies were advised that the suspect had shot his wife multiple times. The victim, Erin Elizabeth Kitchens, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitney Kitchens was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder. Kitchens said that he and his wife had been arguing when the situation escalated, according to the release. His initial appearance is scheduled for February 21 at the Jones County Justice Court.

