Walk-On's breaks ground on first MS location

A taste of the bayou is coming to the Hub City. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, a Baton Rouge-based restaurant, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The Hattiesburg location is the first of its franchise to open in Mississippi.

“We are thrilled not just to bring this incredible restaurant to Hattiesburg, but to have the honor of opening the first Walk-On’s in Mississippi,” said Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar franchise co-owner Matt Gallagher. “We’ve found the perfect location with tons of space and visibility, and we will soon begin hiring a team of talented individuals to help us share our made-from-scratch Louisiana cuisine with the community.”

The 8,500-square-foot, family-friendly restaurant is located at 4400 Hardy Street in the Westwood Square Shopping Center.

The new business will bring 200 jobs to the area and will also feature a “unique outdoor beer garden and spacious parking lot,” according to a news release. Walk-On's is set to open in early September.

“From what I’m hearing from the locals, this is the 50-yard line, the main and main, of Hattiesburg so we are very excited to be here,” said Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “As far as the jobs, we create something a little bit different. Our culture is second to none. When you look at our brand, we are a restaurant, so it’s not like we are reinventing the wheel.”

Hattiesburg adds to the list of locations, which include but are not limited to Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Lubbock and San Antonio. New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, and his wife are co-owners of the franchise.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.