Walk-On's breaks ground on first MS location

State senators are moving ahead with a six-year plan to divert future revenue and borrow money to spend on Mississippi's roads and bridges.More >>
An Ellisville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife. Jones County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Whitney G. Kitchens, 42, on Tuesday after responding to a shots fired complain on Oak Bowery Road in Ellisville, according to a Jones County Sheriff's Department press release. Deputies were advised that the suspect had shot his wife multiple times. The victim, Erin Elizabeth Kitchens, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene. Whitney Kitc...More >>
The speaker at a Black History Month event in Hattiesburg Tuesday talked about the importance of faith. Tony Reimonenq, Jr. is the executive pastor of West Point Baptist Church. He addressed students and faculty at an annual Black History Month program at he Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College. It was organized by the college's History and Humanities Club. "The principle that the people before us exuded was faithfulness in spite of, puttin...More >>
A taste of the bayou is coming to the Hub City. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, a Baton Rouge-based restaurant, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
