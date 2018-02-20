Lamar Co. man killed in early morning crash identified

Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo source: Pixabay)

A 33-year-old Lamar County man is dead after an early morning crash on WPA Road just north of Old Highway 24. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said Aaron Anthony Romines was killed in the crash.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rigel said the vehicle Romines was driving left the roadway and flipped before hitting a tree. Romines was pronounced dead at the scene.

