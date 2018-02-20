Town of Mt. Olive under boil water advisory - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Town of Mt. Olive under boil water advisory

MT. OLIVE, MS (WDAM) -

People living in Mt. Olive are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to town officials, the boil water notice was issued after a main water line lost pressure.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The MSDH offers a safe-water list of dos and don’ts:

DO NOT

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under boil-water notice
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing not necessarily kill harmful bacteria
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices or fountain soft drinks

DO

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled water since they may have been exposed to affected-water from grocery store sprayers
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute

