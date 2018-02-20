HS Girls Basketball Playoffs - First round - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HS Girls Basketball Playoffs - First round

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
The North Forrest girls beat Clarkdale in triple overtime on Monday.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The high school girls basketball playoffs begin on Monday night. Here are some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

South Jones (54) Stone (36)

Northeast Jones (44) Bay High (20)

North Forrest (74) Clarkdale (66) 3-OT

Harrison Central (54) Petal (51)

Jefferson Davis (67) Southeast Lauderdale (49)

Lumberton (55) Ethel (43)

Laurel (51) Gautier (23)

Stringer (48) Hamilton (44)

Forest (82) Columbia (63)

Tylertown (45) Morton (34)

Taylorsville (53) St. Patrick (30)

Sacred Heart (41) McAdams (81)

