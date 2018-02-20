Luke Reynolds name C-USA hitter of the week

Luke Reynolds had not played in a baseball game since 2015.

However, he clearly didn’t miss a beat based on his performance in USM’s three-game sweep of Mississippi State. The Golden Eagle batted .600 – six hits in ten at-bats – with five runs-batted-in and six runs scored as Southern Miss outscored the Bulldogs 23-6.

What made the weekend even sweeter is the last time Reynolds swung a bat – two years ago – was in a Mississippi State uniform.

The junior transfer shined in is USM debut and earned Conference USA hitter of the week for his efforts.

“First off it was – God is good,” said Reynolds, following USM’s 11-0 win over Mississippi State on Friday. “Because it’s been a long two-year journey. I never expected to be here in Hattiesburg. I’m so blessed to be honest with you. The Pete and these fans and this team is special. I have enjoyed it thoroughly.”

“We knew that he was a very, very good player,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “He’s shown that. Of course, we’ve watched him for almost two years now without him being able to get on the field. Very disciplined, hard-working, high IQ as far as baseball. [He] gives you that leadership in how he goes about playing the game.”

