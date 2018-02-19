Lumberton police chief resigns

WDAM has learned the Lumberton Police Chief suddenly resigned

Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has resigned.

Flynt was appointed as the city's police chief back in September 2017.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, Flynt recently put in his resignation.

Phillip Ducksworth is currently serving as the interim chief until the mayor and board of aldermen appoint a new chief.

WDAM reached out to the Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers Monday regarding Flynt's unexpected resignation.

"I have no comment on the situation," Rogers said.

WDAM will continue following this developing story.

