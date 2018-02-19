Lady Eagles thrashed by Louisiana Tech, 89-57

Louisiana Tech University women’s basketball team set a single-game record by making 14 baskets from 3-point range as the Lady Techsters rained an 89-57 decision on the University of Southern Mississippi at the Thomas Assembly this past weekend.

The Lady Eagles (13-12, 5-7 Conference USA) lost their third consecutive game.

Junior swingman Megan Brown scored a game-high 21 points with three rebounds and three assists, but was the lone Lady Eagle to score more than eight points.

Senior forward Jayla King played just 10 minutes and scored only four points. Sophomore point guard Shonte Hailes, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, did not play.

Tech put five players in double figures. Junior guard Taylor Stahly hit six buckets from 3-point range on her way to 19 points.

Playing in her final home game, senior forward Alexus Malone of Oxford scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists.

Sophomore guard Anna McLeod also had 18 points, hitting seven of her eight shots from the floor. Junior point guard Kierra Anthony posted a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and a season-high eight rebounds. Junior forward Reuna Cleaver finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

The Lady Eagles will head to Boca Raton, Fla., for their final, regular-season road game at Florida Atlantic University at 6 p.m. Friday.

USM will wrap up the regular-season at home at Reed Green Coliseum with games against University of Texas-El Paso (Feb. 25), Western Kentucky University (March 1) and Florida International University (March 3).

