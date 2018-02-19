Crusaders’ Smith named SSAC Pitcher of Week

William Carey University junior right-hander Devin Smith was named Southern States Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Smith, a Franklinton, La., native, threw a complete-game, two-hitter in helping the sixth-ranked Crusaders (8-2) to an 11-0 victory over No. 25 Webber International University this past weekend.

Smith is 1-0 in two starts, with 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.

The Crusaders will host the College of St. Joseph in Vermont at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Wheeler Field before hosting Jarvis Christian College in a three-game set over the weekend.

