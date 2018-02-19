Carey’s Moak earns 2nd straight SSAC honor

William Carey University senior softball pitcher Hannah Moak is on a roll.

For a second consecutive week, Moak was named Southern States Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

Moak threw a complete-game, 2-0 victory over No. 16 Southeastern University, allowing five hits in seven innings and striking out six.

On the season, Moak is 2-0 with 0.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 14 innings for the No. 8 Lady Crusaders (3-1).

William Carey will be idle until Feb. 28, when the Mississippi University for Women visits for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.