First business at the District at Midtown set to open

One of the first businesses at the District at Midtown is set to open on Wednesday.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Wednesday 11 a.m. at the District at Midtown in Hattiesburg.

Franchise owner Trey Ziegler said it’s the first of its kind in the state. After Wednesday the store will begin its regular hours which will include mornings at 7 a.m. serving breakfast all day.

Fuzzy’s Taco shop is headquartered in Fort Worth Texas with about 140 locations including this one as the first in Mississippi.

“We’re super excited," Ziegler said. "I’ve been interested in Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for for several years, just waiting for the right location and found this spot. And really excited to be here and partnering up with the University and the hospital and the community and hope it will be very successful."

The District at Midtown is a 6.9 acre commercial/residential development that will have the Hotel Indigo as it’s centerpiece.

