Southern Miss baseball jumps in rankings after MSU sweep

The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team jumped in national college baseball rankings after an opening weekend sweep of Mississippi State.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 23-6 and never trailed in the three-game home series at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg. National rankings released Monday reflected the impressive sweep.

Collegiate Baseball ranked Southern Miss No. 13. (Previously ranked No. 25)

Baseball America ranked Southern Miss No. 17. (Previously ranked No. 21)

D1 Baseball ranked Southern Miss No. 15. (Previously not ranked)

The Conference USA also recognized a pair of Southern Miss players for their performances in the series. Junior third baseman Luke Reynolds was named Conference USA Hitter of the Week and junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week.

Southern Miss will be back in action on Tuesday, February 20, at 6:30 p.m. in Mobile against South Alabama.

