Superintendent squashes school threat rumors

The district is urging parents and students to notify school administrators directly with any issues related to school safety. (Photo source: Facebook/Lamar County School District)
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Following the recent tragedy in Florida, several local school districts are experiencing rumors and false statements in regards to possible threats to schools.

According to Lamar County School District officials, administrators at Purvis High School had to discipline students last week. Officials said there was no threat to the school, but false information spread on social media resulted in miscommunication about the matter.

“This, in turn, led to rumors and miscommunication regarding student discipline issues at other schools in our district,” said Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith. “Though there has been no substantiated threat to any of our schools, we have investigated each and every rumor and will continue to do so.”

The district is urging parents and students to notify school administrators directly with any issues related to school safety. For those wanting to report an issue, use Tiptext by texting 601-348- 0263.

Due to heightened fear and security, officials ask that people refrain from posting information that hasn’t been confirmed by authorities to social media.

“As always, we will continue to work closely with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and the Purvis and Sumrall Police Departments,” said Smith. “They are also assisting us with an extra presence on and around our schools. The safety and protection of our students and staff is our top priority.”

