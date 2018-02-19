Hattiesburg attorney pleads guilty to federal tax crime - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg attorney pleads guilty to federal tax crime

John W. Lee is scheduled to appear in court on March 14 for sentencing. (Photo Source: WDAM) John W. Lee is scheduled to appear in court on March 14 for sentencing. (Photo Source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 A Hattiesburg attorney faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for filing a false corporate tax return in 2012. 

On Feb. 17, U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett unsealed the federal criminal case against John W. Lee, according to officials. Court documents show that Lee pleaded guilty to the criminal charge back on Sept. 22, 2017.  

The case is being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Hattiesburg Task Force. 
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst thanked IRS Special Agent Bradley Luker and Mississippi State Auditor Agent and FBI Task Force Officer James “Catfish” Grimes for their assistance on the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jay Golden and Fred Harper. 

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on March 14 for sentencing.

