Pine Belt barber creates mobile barber shop

Petal police are actively investigating an alleged threat made towards Petal High School.More >>
Petal police are actively investigating an alleged threat made towards Petal High School.More >>
Licensed barber Steve McGill has been cutting hair for 27 years, opening his own shop in Columbia, MS in 1996 but he decided to close the shop because the bills were getting a little out of hand. “The bills kept going up,” McGill says. “So, I went back to the drawing board and I said "You know what? I'm going to build me a mobile unit.”More >>
Licensed barber Steve McGill has been cutting hair for 27 years, opening his own shop in Columbia, MS in 1996 but he decided to close the shop because the bills were getting a little out of hand. “The bills kept going up,” McGill says. “So, I went back to the drawing board and I said "You know what? I'm going to build me a mobile unit.”More >>
Six University of Southern Mississippi pitchers limited Mississippi State University to three singles Sunday as the 21st-ranked Golden Eagles swept the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.More >>
Six University of Southern Mississippi pitchers limited Mississippi State University to three singles Sunday as the 21st-ranked Golden Eagles swept the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs with a 5-2 victory Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.More >>
The University of Alabama-Birmingham went on a 21-2 run late in the second half to run away from the University of Southern Mississippi 87-69 Saturday evening at Reed Green Coliseum.More >>
The University of Alabama-Birmingham went on a 21-2 run late in the second half to run away from the University of Southern Mississippi 87-69 Saturday evening at Reed Green Coliseum.More >>