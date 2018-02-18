Police investigating possible threat at Petal High School

Authorities are actively investigating an alleged threat made through a social media post towards Petal High School.

HAPPENING NOW: Petal School District investigating possible school threats. Here is the newest info from the district —— pic.twitter.com/CaXdoBcgyT — Jessica Bowman (@_JessicaBowman) February 18, 2018

According to the Petal School District, the social media post cannot be verified.

The school says they're looking into all possible scenarios, and additional uniformed officers will be on all campuses tomorrow as precaution.

The school is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Petal School District Police Department at 601-554-7260, or the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

You can read the school district's full statement below: