Police investigating possible threat at Petal High School - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Police investigating possible threat at Petal High School

Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Authorities are actively investigating an alleged threat made through a social media post towards Petal High School.

According to the Petal School District, the social media post cannot be verified.

The school says they're looking into all possible scenarios, and additional uniformed officers will be on all campuses tomorrow as precaution.

The school is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this, please contact the Petal School District Police Department at 601-554-7260, or the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

You can read the school district's full statement below:

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly