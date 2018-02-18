Classic photographer visits the Pine Belt

A Mississippi photographer visited Guild and Gentry in Laurel Saturday.

Michael Foster is one of the few remaining colloidal process photographers in the country.

“This is the same photographic process that they used to make pictures in the civil war. The process is called the wet plate collodion process,” said Foster.

He "wowed" customers with his work, and he says he picked up his craft at a workshop in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

“If you do it on metal, it's called a tin type which many people are familiar with. If you do it on glass it's called an ambrotype. So, what we're doing today is a bunch of clear glass ambrotypes,” said Foster.

Foster added that he thinks of his customers in Laurel as family.

