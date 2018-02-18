Family celebrates Glin Street’s birthday, one year after disappearance

It's been one year since Glin Street went missing. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, her family gathered to celebrate her birthday.

"We're just out here motivated, trying to keep up the search for my mom. And we're not going to stop until she is found," said her daughter Fransheka Street.

The family released special balloons. The balloons were released with a card asking for information with the number of the Perry County sheriff's department included. The department attended the gathering. They were there to show support to the family.

"It's a good feeling with the family coming out like this. We're hoping that we can get this out here and that it can get more exposure. Somebody might be willing to come forward and give us information to give this family some closure," said Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

The family appreciates the support as they continue the search for street.

"They've been here the whole time. They've been working on this. I just want them to continue doing what they're doing. I want everybody to continue posting on the internet, posting her picture, and getting the information out," said Street.

The sheriff's department is pleading for any information that might bring Glin Street home.

"We're just looking out, seeking for any information, or anything that will help. If you know something, now is the time to come forward. Don't let this go another year without any information that might help us find her," said Nobles.

The family continues to have hope, and they have no plans on giving up.

"We're not going to stop. We're going to continue to search for her. It's been a year, and we're still going to keep on. We're going to stick together, that's what we're going to do,” said Street.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. The family is also offering a $500 reward for any information. If you have any information, you can contact the Perry County Sheriff’s department at 601-964-8461.

