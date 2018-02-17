Police investigating bomb threat at Collins Veterans Home

Collins Police and Covington County authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was reported Saturday evening.

According to Collins Police chief Joey Ponders, officials received a call at 6:05 p.m. of a bomb threat at the Collins State Veteran's Home on highway 49.

A regional bomb squad searched the building and did not find a bomb.

Officials say the scene has been cleared and residents have re-entered the building.

Chief Joey Ponder tells us they are looking into potential suspects.

This is a developing story, we will continue to bring you updates as we get them.