No bomb found after threat at Collins Veterans Home

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -

Collins Police and Covington County authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was reported Saturday evening at a veterans home. 

According to Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder, officials received a call at 6:05 p.m. of a bomb threat at the Collins State Veterans Home on Highway 49. 

A regional bomb squad searched the building and did not find a bomb.

Ponder tells us investigators are looking into potential suspects.

