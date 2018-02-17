No bomb found after threat at Collins Veterans Home

Collins Police and Covington County authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was reported Saturday evening. (Photo source: WDAM)

Collins Police and Covington County authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was reported Saturday evening at a veterans home.

According to Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder, officials received a call at 6:05 p.m. of a bomb threat at the Collins State Veterans Home on Highway 49.

A regional bomb squad searched the building and did not find a bomb.

Ponder tells us investigators are looking into potential suspects.

