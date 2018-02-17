4th Children's Center Classic held at Southern Miss

Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday morning to raise money to help children.

The 4th annual Children's Center Classic brought in funds for the Children's Center for Communication and Development.

It began with a one-mile fun run, featuring some of the youngsters who benefit from programs at the center.

It also included 5K and 10K runs.

"We are an early intervention program providing services to infants and toddlers and preschoolers that have complex disabilities," said Sarah Case-Price, director of the Children's Center. "We provide innovative services with a team approach."

The event also featured a post-race carnival.

