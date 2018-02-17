Hattiesburg hosting POW-MIA flag on national tour

A POW-MIA flag, in a plastic case, is on a motorcycle tour of all 50 states. Photo credit WDAM.

Some local veterans are participating in a nationwide tour which is remembering American prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Veterans with the Hattiesburg VFW Post 3036 will deliver a POW-MIA flag to Alabama Sunday.

It is on a 50-state motorcycle tour to remember the 83,000 U.S. military personnel unaccounted for in wars overseas.

The flag arrived in Hattiesburg from Louisiana Friday.

"This is a great honor to transport this flag and be caretaker of it while it's in the State of Mississippi," said Louis George, chairman of the riders group for VFW Post 3036. "It's close to our hearts and that's what we're all about, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the POW's and MIA's are the ones that we need to remember."

The tour began in Virginia last September.

It is also scheduled to end in Virginia in May.

