Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home.

Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday.

He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January.

They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated.

Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.

Six of the other dogs will be available adoption the week of Feb. 19.

"These dogs deserve a home and a life just like any other dog that comes in our facility," said Heather Williams, president and founder of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. "They've been through some horrible torture and things that no dog should have to endure, but they just want love. They're all coming along so well, they're very affectionate to our staff."

Two of the dogs were transferred to Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

Staff at that facility said one of the dogs is doing well.

Sadly, they said the other one had to be euthanized because he had advanced cancer.

