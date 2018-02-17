Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

Some local veterans are participating in a nationwide tour which is remembering American prisoners of war and those missing in action. Veterans with the Hattiesburg VFW Post 3036 will deliver POW-MIA flag to Alabama Sunday. It is on a 50-state motorcycle tour to remember the 83,000 U.S. military personnel unaccounted who fought in wars overseas. The flag arrived in Hattiesburg from Louisiana Friday. "This is a great honor to transport this flag and be c...More >>
A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home. Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday. He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January. They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated. Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...More >>
Center fielder Jaylon Keys and third baseman Luke Reynolds homered to help the University of Southern Mississippi build an early lead, and the 21st-ranked Golden Eagles downed No. 23 Mississippi State University 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.More >>
Southern Miss secured its second win against the Bulldogs in the Farm Bureau Classic with a 7-4 victory.More >>
Wayne County residents and sheriff's deputies teamed up to apprehend a would-be thief this morning after he was caught allegedly trying to burglarize a home.More >>
