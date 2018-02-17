Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue. Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home. 

Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday. 

He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January. 

They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated. 

Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home. 

Six of the other dogs will be available adoption the week of Feb. 19.

"These dogs deserve a home and a life just like any other dog that comes in our facility," said Heather Williams, president and founder of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. "They've been through some horrible torture and things that no dog should have to endure, but they just want love. They're all coming along so well, they're very affectionate to our staff."

Two of the dogs were transferred to Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

Staff at that facility said one of the dogs is doing well.

Sadly, they said the other one had to be euthanized because he had advanced cancer. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

    

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hattiesburg hosting POW-MIA flag on national tour

    Hattiesburg hosting POW-MIA flag on national tour

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-17 23:55:42 GMT
    A POW-MIA flag, in a plastic case, is on a motorcycle tour of all 50 states. Photo credit WDAM.A POW-MIA flag, in a plastic case, is on a motorcycle tour of all 50 states. Photo credit WDAM.

    Some local veterans are participating in a nationwide tour which is remembering American prisoners of war and those missing in action.  Veterans with the Hattiesburg VFW Post 3036 will deliver POW-MIA flag to Alabama Sunday. It is on a 50-state motorcycle tour to remember the 83,000 U.S. military personnel unaccounted who fought in wars overseas.  The flag arrived in Hattiesburg from Louisiana Friday.  "This is a great honor to transport this flag and be c...

    More >>

    Some local veterans are participating in a nationwide tour which is remembering American prisoners of war and those missing in action.  Veterans with the Hattiesburg VFW Post 3036 will deliver POW-MIA flag to Alabama Sunday. It is on a 50-state motorcycle tour to remember the 83,000 U.S. military personnel unaccounted who fought in wars overseas.  The flag arrived in Hattiesburg from Louisiana Friday.  "This is a great honor to transport this flag and be c...

    More >>

  • Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

    Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:35 PM EST2018-02-17 23:35:47 GMT
    Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

    A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home.  Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday.  He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January.  They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated.  Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...

    More >>

    A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home.  Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday.  He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January.  They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated.  Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...

    More >>

  • USM tops State for second consecutive day to clinch series

    USM tops State for second consecutive day to clinch series

    Saturday, February 17 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-17 23:22:37 GMT
    USM tops State for second consecutive day to clinch series; Photo Source: Taylor Curet (WDAM Sports Reporter)USM tops State for second consecutive day to clinch series; Photo Source: Taylor Curet (WDAM Sports Reporter)

    Center fielder Jaylon Keys and third baseman Luke Reynolds homered to help the University of Southern Mississippi build an early lead, and the 21st-ranked Golden Eagles downed No. 23 Mississippi State University 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

    More >>

    Center fielder Jaylon Keys and third baseman Luke Reynolds homered to help the University of Southern Mississippi build an early lead, and the 21st-ranked Golden Eagles downed No. 23 Mississippi State University 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly