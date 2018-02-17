Southern Miss secures 2nd win against MSU 7-4

Southern Miss secured its second win against Mississippi State in the Farm Bureau Classic with a 7-4 victory.

Matt Wallner's diving catch seals #USM's 7-4 win over Mississippi State. Golden Eagles look for the sweep tomorrow at 1. Highlights tonight at 6 on @wdam. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/E4R8nCl9CU — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) February 17, 2018

The Golden Eagles shut out the Bulldogs Friday with an 11-0 victory, led by Junior pitcher Nick Sandlin.

Jaylon Keys and Luke Reynolds homered to help the University of Southern Mississippi build an early lead.

Today, it was Junior pitcher Jarod Wright who helped sealed the deal for the Eagles in his season debut.

Southern Miss looks to complete the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.