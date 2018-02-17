Wayne County man caught trying to burglarizing home

Wayne County residents and sheriff's deputies teamed up to apprehend a potential thief this morning.

Patrick Cureton Junior, 23, faces charges of burglary of a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he was caught allegedly trying to burglarize a home.

According to Sheriff Jody Ashley, Cureton was chased from a home on Sugar Hill Road around 10 a.m. after a family member found him inside.

Cureton drove away in his pickup truck, but the family member and another person chased him in their vehicles.

After sheriff's deputies joined in the chase, Cureton's truck was blocked and he surrendered without incident.

Sheriff Ashley said Cureton had a stolen pistol in his possession. Cureton is also wanted by George County authorities.