USM vs MSU series brings tourism into the city

People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season opener between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park. (Photo source: WDAM)

People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season-opening series between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park.

Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey said that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game.

"This is what tourism is all about," Dorsey said. "It's an economic development driver, but it's also about getting people in our restaurants and shopping in our shops so that we can bring a lot of money into our community and people can also have a good time while doing it."

She said the tourism is placing a good impact on the city with many of the hotels being filled and several restaurants being jam packed throughout the week leading into the weekend.

"It's a wonderful time to be in Hattiesburg," Dorsey said.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.