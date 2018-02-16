Southern Miss opens season with win over MSU, 11-0 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss opens season with win over MSU, 11-0

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
Southern Miss opens 2018 season with 11-0 win over Mississippi State. (Photo source: WDAM) Southern Miss opens 2018 season with 11-0 win over Mississippi State. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

In the first start of his career, University of Southern Mississippi right-hander Nick Sandlin struck out nine in seven shutout innings as the No. 21 Golden Eagles shutdown No. 23 Mississippi State 11-0 in the season opener for both teams.

The eighth-largest crowds in Pete Taylor Park history, 4,948, saw Sandlin set a personal best in strikeouts during the longest appearance of his collegiate career while scattering four hits and walking none.

Designated hitter Matthew Guidry, third baseman Luke Reynolds and first baseman Hunter Slater each drove in a pair of runs and as USM collected 11 hits.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Sandlin, USM shut down State, 11-0

    Sandlin, USM shut down State, 11-0

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-02-17 03:28:00 GMT

    Nick Sandlin threw seven shutout innings and four Golden Eagles drove in at least two runs as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Mississippi State University 11-0 Friday.

    More >>

    Nick Sandlin threw seven shutout innings and four Golden Eagles drove in at least two runs as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Mississippi State University 11-0 Friday.

    More >>

  • USM vs MSU series brings tourism into the city

    USM vs MSU series brings tourism into the city

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-17 03:24:38 GMT
    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season opener between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park. (Photo source: WDAM)People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season opener between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park. (Photo source: WDAM)

    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team during the University of Southern Mississippi versus Mississippi State baseball game.  Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey says that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game.  "This is what tourism is all about," says Dorsey. 

    More >>

    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team during the University of Southern Mississippi versus Mississippi State baseball game.  Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey says that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game.  "This is what tourism is all about," says Dorsey. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

    Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

    •   
Powered by Frankly