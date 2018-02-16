Southern Miss opens season with win over MSU, 11-0

In the first start of his career, University of Southern Mississippi right-hander Nick Sandlin struck out nine in seven shutout innings as the No. 21 Golden Eagles shutdown No. 23 Mississippi State 11-0 in the season opener for both teams.

The eighth-largest crowds in Pete Taylor Park history, 4,948, saw Sandlin set a personal best in strikeouts during the longest appearance of his collegiate career while scattering four hits and walking none.

Designated hitter Matthew Guidry, third baseman Luke Reynolds and first baseman Hunter Slater each drove in a pair of runs and as USM collected 11 hits.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.